Passenger Dies After Truck Blown Off Road Near Casper

A previous version of this story said the driver of the tractor trailer died from his injuries. He was simply transported to Wyoming Medical Center and treated for his injuries. This story has been updated to reflect that. We regret the error.

The Wyoming Highway Patrol says the driver of a tractor-trailer was injured and his passenger killed west of Casper after his vehicle was blown off the road on Wednesday.

According to a news release, the crash occurred near milepost 106 on Wyoming 22 west of Casper. Troopers were dispatched to a one-vehicle rollover at roughly 9:20 a.m.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

The patrol says a 2004 Western Star tractor-trailer was headed west on Wyoming 220 when the driver lost control due to a strong wind gust, after which the truck left the right side of the road and overturned before sliding down the embankment.

Authorities have identified the driver as 59-year-old Elmwood, Wisconsin resident Lawrence Hughes.

Hughes was taken to Wyoming Medical Center for his injuries.

Hughes' passenger, 59-year-old Machael Hughes, also died from her injuries after being taken to Wyoming Medical Center. She, too, was wearing her seatbelt.

Wednesday's crash marks the ninth fatality on Wyoming's roadways compared to three at this same point in 2020.