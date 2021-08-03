Traffic Stop Turns to Drug Bust In Laramie County

What could have been a simple traffic stop in Laramie County turned into a drug bust on July 27.

A Wyoming Highway Patrol Trooper stopped a 2021 Hyundai Kona on Interstate 80 east of Cheyenne for speeding. The trooper became suspicious of the occupants due to the inconsistent and implausible travel plans which they provided.

The WHP Trooper detained the driver and deployed his K-9 partner around the exterior of the vehicle. The WHP K-9 gave a positive alert to odors, and it was then thatthe trooper located approximately 24 pounds of suspected Fentanyl inside the vehicle.

The driver, Diego J. Aguilar-Valdovinos, was arrested and charged with Felony transportation, distribution, and possession of narcotic drugs.

The estimated street value of this amount of Fentanyl is approximately 150 million dollars.

Fentanyl has become a prevalent drug in recent years and can be lethal for law enforcement and first responders who come in contact with it. Fentanyl is a highly potent opioid drug, and individuals can experience potentially fatal effects from minimal amounts of the drug. As little as two milligrams of Fentanyl can be deadly to a human.

The seized Fentanyl has been placed in a controlled environment pending laboratory testing due to health safety concerns.