Donations Help Wyoming Sheriff’s Office Acquire 2 New K-9s

GILLETTE, Wyo. (AP) — A Wyoming sheriff's office has two new K-9s on the force with help from community donations.

Get our free mobile app

Campbell County sheriff's deputies Trevor Osborn and Kyle Rhoades are the handlers of Borys and Torc. Borys is a Belgian Malinois and Torc is a Dutch Shepherd.

The sheriff's office lost two of its three dogs last year when one K-9 handler retired and another dog was diagnosed with lymphoma.

The Gillette News Record reports that dogs trained for law enforcement are expensive — about $18,000 a pup.

The community pitched in to help cover the cost, with donations coming from a variety of business and organizations.