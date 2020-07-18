Tradition Endures With Western Wyoming Cattle Drive

JACKSON, Wyo. (AP) — Each spring since the 1890s, cattle ranchers in western Wyoming have pushed their herds from the lowlands to summer pasture along the upper Green River.

Ranchers work their herds along the river, usually a handful of miles at a time before leaving them to graze and rest overnight.

The prospect of an easy meal draws grizzly bears — a point of contention between ranchers and conservation groups that has led to litigation.

The Jackson Hole News & Guide reports the noise of the outside world is missing on the range, replaced by the sound of hooves and ranchers' whistles and whips.