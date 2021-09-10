Tire Comes Off Moving Semi, Causes I-80 Crash, Injury

Uinta County Law Enforcement Services via Facebook

The Uinta County Sheriff's Office says a tire came off of a moving semi-tractor-trailer on Interstate 80 on Wednesday morning, crashing into another vehicle and leaving the driver of a Dodge Ram Pickup hospitalized.

That's according to a post on the Uinta County Law Enforcement Services Facebook page:

''Uinta County Sheriffs Office assisted with a serious crash at milepost 6 caused by a front steer tire coming off an eastbound semi. The tire struck the westbound truck. The driver of the truck was transported to Evanston Regional Hospital.''

The names of the people involved in the crash and the degree of injury to the driver of the Dodge Ram were not immediately released.