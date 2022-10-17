Tips for a Happy, Safe Halloween in Wyoming
According to the National Safety Council (NSC), children are more than twice as likely to be hit by a car and killed on Halloween than on any other day of the year.
Walking Safety Tips
- Cross the street at corners using traffic signals and crosswalks.
- Look left, right and left again when crossing and keep looking as you cross.
- Put electronic devices down, keep heads up and walk, don’t run, across the street.
- Teach children to make eye contact with drivers before crossing in front of them.
- Always walk on sidewalks or paths. If there are no sidewalks, walk facing traffic as far to the left as possible.
- Children should walk on direct routes with the fewest street crossings.
- Watch for cars that are turning or backing up. Teach children to never dart out into the street or cross between parked cars.
Costume Safety
- Choose fire-resistant costumes, wigs and accessories
- Use reflective tape and/or glow sticks after dark
- Dress apropriately for the weather (freezing temps are not uncommon in these parts
- Avoid masks or other costumes that might obscure vision
- Test Halloween makeup for allergens before applying all over
- Remove all makeup before going to sleep to prevent skin and eye irritation
Trick or Treating
- Send a responsible adult to accompany all young children
- Plan and review route with older children beforehand
- Agree on a specific time children should return home
- Charge cell phones beforehand and bring along
- Never enter a stranger's home or car
- Only travel in familiar, well-lit areas
- Use the buddy system, never walk alone
- Tell children not to eat any treats until they return home, and take care to avoid any food allergies
Drivers
NSC offers these additional safety tips for parents – and anyone who plans to be on the road during trick-or-treat hours:
● Watch for children walking on roadways, medians and curbs
● Enter and exit driveways and alleys carefully
● Watch for children in dark clothing, especially after sunset
● Discourage new, inexperienced drivers from driving on Halloween
