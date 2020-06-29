Tierney Robinson of Kelly Walsh Signs with SD Mines for Track

Kelly Walsh track athlete Tierney Robinson will be headed to Rapid City to compete in track at the South Dakota School of Mines. At the 2019 outdoor state championships, Robinson placed 7th in the 4A long jump with a leap of 16 feet 8 inches. She took 10th in the 4A long jump in 2018, going 15 feet 9.75.

In the 2020 indoor state championships, Robinson placed 19th in the long jump and 28th in the triple jump. She also was a member of the Kelly Walsh 1 meter diving team competing in the state championships in 2018 and 2019.

Robinson plans on majoring in chemical engineering at the South Dakota School of Mines.

