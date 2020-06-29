Report: Wyoming Economic Health At 15-Year Low

A recent report conducted by state economists found that Wyoming's economic health is at its lowest since economists began tracking it in January of 2005.

The Wyoming Economic Analysis Division released the report Monday afternoon and says that Wyoming's economic health index is a reported 95.2. In the economic health index, 100 is considered the mean.

The value for March — when government officials took steps to curb the coronavirus pandemic — was 104.3.

Wyoming's unemployment rate has also more than doubled, according to the report, coming in at 9.6%. While a dramatic increase, that's still lower than the national unemployment rate. Wyoming also saw its lowest number of non-farm jobs at 262,400, the lowest number since June 2005.

Revenue continues to decline in the Cowboy State from the mining sector, with a decrease in $2.7 million from March this year and down $3 million from April of last year.