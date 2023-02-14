This Year Valentines Day Falls On TACO TUESDAY!

Hey guys, it's Valentine's day.

YUP, and you FORGOT - AGAIN!

Okay, so that means you're going to have to get her a gift.

Flowers, Candy?

Yeah okay - BUT - Hear me out now...

This year Valentine's day falls on -- TACO TUESDAY!

Yeah, you might have forgotten half of what today is, the Valentine's part.

But I bet you didn't forget TACO TUESDAY!

So, since you're going out for tacos, just get some extra for her.

She'll love you for it, trust me.

Funny Valentine's Day, series of different approaching acts fcscafeine loading...

Actually, don't trust me.

I'm a single guy who just sits back and laughs at you guys who are all in trouble today because you were supposed to, but you forgot to.

So, let's look at the menu.

What says love, taco style?

Yeah, that's a tough one.

Well, if you have extra tomatoes, that's red, like hearts, so that says love, right?

What if you arrange the tacos in the shape of a heart?

Honestly, I have no idea how this works. Remember, I'm happily single.

Boston Globe via Getty Images Boston Globe via Getty Images loading...

OKAY, does she like red sauce? This is heart-ish. Because blood is red.

Hmmm.

Take her out for tacos?

Have tacos delivered to her at work? Yeah, she might like that.

Okay, just make sure you pick up some tacos and get some flowers too.

Let's face it, she'll love the tacos but you'll still be called out for not getting her something that says "valentines."

So, I'd suggest sending flowers to where she works, and tacos too.

She will be impressed and so will all of her friends.

Let's face it, Valentine's day is not just about you saying you love her, it's about impressing her friends too.

You knew that, right?

