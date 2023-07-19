Liberty and Tacos for All: Taco John’s Drops Trademark to ‘Taco Tuesday’
By MEAD GRUVER Associated Press
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Taco Bell has rung up a win in its quest to make “Taco Tuesday” free of trademark restrictions.
On Tuesday, Taco John’s formally abandoned its longstanding claim to sole use of the phrase amid a challenge from its fast-food rival.
In a two-page filing with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, Cheyenne-based Taco John’s gave up the “Taco Tuesday” trademark in 49 states, ending a high-profile spat with Taco Bell.
But the dispute looks to keep simmering in New Jersey, where a restaurant promises to keep fighting Taco Bell over the exclusive right to “Taco Tuesday” promotions in that state.
