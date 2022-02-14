National Park Service Shares Hilarious Valentine’s Day Cards

There has always been one thing I remembered from my elementary school days and that's the little Valentine's Day cards we would exchange in class. They were about the size of baseball cards and had cute little messages on them, often times with your favorite cartoon characters.

In the spirit of those classic Valentine's Day card, the official National Park Service created some of their own. Some are cute, most are funny, but all of them are original.

It also worth noting, several of these cards appear to be specific to Yellowstone National Park. While they don't come out and say that, there are some very notable landmarks and wildlife in the majority of the holiday cards that are indigenous to both Wyoming and the Yellowstone area.

Check out these nine, original Valentine's Day cards below.

National Park Service Hilarious Valentine's Day Cards

