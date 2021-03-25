Third Defendant in Alcova Child Porn Case Sentenced to 52.5 Years

An Alcova man who sexually abused children as young as 1 and recorded the abuse was sentenced in federal court on Thursday to 52.5 years imprisonment.

Connor William Biggs Farley heard the sentence of three consecutive 210-month terms handed down to him by U.S. District Court Judge Nancy Freudenthal, according to the minutes of the hearing.

Each sentence was for production of child pornography.

Farley pleaded guilty to the three counts on Dec. 14. Five other counts of possession, receipt and production of child pornography were dismissed as part of the plea deal.

If Farley lives long enough to finish the prison sentence, he will be be on lifetime supervised release, according to the sentencing minutes.

Relatives of Farley and the victim spoke at the hearing, but the minutes do not indicate what they said.

Farley was the last of three defendants to be sentenced in this case.

Alcova resident Ray Donald Farley, also known as Ray Donald Lucero Jr., was sentenced to 150 years in prison on March 1 for production of child pornography.

On Feb. 24, Richard Thomas Willden of Casper was sentenced to 10 years one month imprisonment for one count of receipt of child pornography and one count of possession of child pornography.

The case started a year ago when a federal special agent was asked to help a Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation agent who was investigating Willden, Farley/Lucero and Connor Farley about alleged involvement in child pornography crimes, according to an affidavit accompanying the amended criminal complaint filed by the agent in April.

The DCI's Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force had received cybertips from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, which had received the tips from Facebook in October 2019.

Farley and Lucero were married in November 2016, they lived in a small camper in Alcova. Lucero is a registered sex offender, according to the affidavit.

In January, the DCI agent searched a Google account belonging to Farley and emails related to the cybertips. The agent found five images taken in the camper with a male victim born in 2010 who was asleep next to Lucero. Lucero is related to the victim's mother, and they would routinely babysit the victim and her three other children, according to the affidavit.

After Farley/Lucero and Willden were sentenced, Wyoming U.S. Attorney spokesman Mark Trimble issued a press release saying they sexually abused three children, ages 7, 5, and 1.

Agents arrested both Farleys on April 16

Investigators learned both Farleys recorded their sexual abuse and produced multiple still and video images, and shared them with Willden.

In the press release, acting Wyoming U.S. Attorney Bob Murray said Farley/Lucero and Willden belong in federal prison where they no longer have access to children.

"No child should ever suffer at the hands of pedophiles nor endure abuse in silence," Murray said. "I commend the work of Homeland Security and the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation in this case, and I assure you we will all continue to bring child predators to justice."

The government regards child pornography as a crime of violence because it involves sometimes brutal assaults on very young children who cannot give consent to sexual activity.

