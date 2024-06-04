Casper Firefighters Holding Garage Sale Fundraiser June 8

The Casper Firefighters Garage sale begins at 7 a.m. at Fire Station 3 on Saturday, June 8.

They are accepting donations until June 7th. No clothing due to space limitations.

🔥If you would like to drop off your donations please do so at station 3 between 5p.m. and 8 p.m.

🔥 If you would like us to pick up your donation items please get ahold of Andrew Sundell at (307) 259-7331. He will coordinate the pick up time.

