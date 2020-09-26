Utah Asks U.S. to Delay Decision on Tapping Colorado River

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Facing opposition from six states that rely on the Colorado River for water for their cities and farms, Utah asked the federal government to delay a fast-track approval process for building an underground pipeline that would transport billions of gallons of water to the southwest part of the state.

Utah cited the need to consider roughly 14,000 public comments on the proposed Lake Powell pipeline project.

The project would deliver water 140 miles from Lake Powell in northern Arizona to the growing area surrounding St. George, Utah.

In a recent letter, officials in Arizona, California, Colorado, Nevada, New Mexico and Wyoming warned of litigation if the project proceeds.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

7 Wyoming Waterfalls That Are Worth a Road Trip