The Natrona County Library Releases Schedule For Winter Hours

The Natrona County Library is gearing up for back-to-school with their extended winter hours of operation.

The official Natrona County Library Facebook page posted a colorful graphic depicting their winter hours, along with a message that read:

Starting September 8th, we're back to our Winter hours! You''ll once again have extra time in the evenings and on Sunday to stop by for your book, media, email, and printing needs!

The Natrona County Library has also posted many new events for the month of September, in to early October 2020. Click here to view the complete list of upcoming events.