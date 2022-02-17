Every town, no matter how big or small, has its own load of legends. Stories of spirits haunting the streets in the dead of night, the impossible feats of local heroes, or the unspeakable acts of the unstable.

No one is safe from these outrageous stories. Like the town's "richest” owning odd/crazy things, or wild creatures running amuck in rural areas.

Urban myths and legends are part of what makes a community grow closer together.

Whether you take any stock in any of these folk tales, they are fun to listen to and to pass on.

When grouped around a campfire these stories are always bound to set your audience at the edge of their seat.

The Myths And Legends of Casper

A Quick Retelling of the "The Wyoming Incident" Various versions of "The Wyoming Incident" can be found all over the internet. Below is what seems to be the most widely shared story...but is it true?