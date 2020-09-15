Cowboy Draw Jackpot at $1.675M After Five Months With No Winner

Cowboy Draw players have another shot to strike it rich on Thursday after no one won Monday's $1.61 million jackpot, the third largest in the game's history.

The winning numbers were 6, 25, 28, 35 and 39.

The jackpot has been on the rise since it was last hit on April 13, and now stands at an estimated $1.675 million. It will have to break the $1.881 million mark to become the game's second largest top prize.

Cowboy Draw drawings take place every Monday and Thursday at 2 p.m.

