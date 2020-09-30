Cowboy Draw Jackpot Reaches Nearly $2 Million

WyoLotto's Cowboy Draw jackpot has reached nearly $2 million ahead of Thursday afternoon's drawing.

No ticket matched all five numbers in Monday's drawing, pushing the jackpot to an estimated $1.97 million.

The winning numbers were 2, 10, 17, 24 and 34.

The jackpot has been growing since April 13, and is currently the second largest in the game's five-and-a-half-year history.

The largest Cowboy Draw jackpot of all time, $3,300,841, was won on Dec. 6, 2018.

Cowboy Draw drawings take place every Monday and Thursday at 2 p.m.

​​