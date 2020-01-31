Cheyenne School Officials Vote to Keep Book in Libraries

School officials in Cheyenne have voted unanimously to allow a book to remain in school libraries without restrictions.

A parent complained about the book in November, saying it “praises normalization of the LGBTQ community” and isn't appropriate for elementary-age children.

The book, “Drama,” by Raina Telgemeier, is a graphic novel in which a boy expresses his feelings for another boy.

A public hearing Thursday culminated in a vote by the District Reconsideration Committee to keep the book.

Committee members pointed out the book isn't required reading and said materials in school libraries should be diverse.