Cheyenne School Officials Vote to Keep Book in Libraries
School officials in Cheyenne have voted unanimously to allow a book to remain in school libraries without restrictions.
A parent complained about the book in November, saying it “praises normalization of the LGBTQ community” and isn't appropriate for elementary-age children.
The book, “Drama,” by Raina Telgemeier, is a graphic novel in which a boy expresses his feelings for another boy.
A public hearing Thursday culminated in a vote by the District Reconsideration Committee to keep the book.
Committee members pointed out the book isn't required reading and said materials in school libraries should be diverse.
