This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is assumed innocent unless proven or pleading guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.

Travis Schaub, 54, Fail to Comply

Steve Lockard, 31, Crtsy Hold/Agenc

Miguel Hernandez-Ruiz, 28, Contract Hold/billing

Luis Aldrete Torres, 39, Hold for Probation and Parole

Beatriz Lopez, 39 Hold For WWC

Nicholas Kudolla, 43, Domestic Battery-1st Offense

April Metcalf, 25, County Warrant/Hold for Agency

Dennis Kay, 37, Fail to Comply

Brian Sunrhodes, 41, Public Intoxication, Open Container-possess/dispense in open

Dominique Clark, 29, Shoplifting 1st Offense, fail to appear

Caleb Bacallao, 24, Possess Contr Sunst-Liquid- 3/10 GR, Valid Driver Lic, Compulsory Auto Insur-1st Offense

Dylan Adkins, 23, Possess Contr Sunst-Liquid- 3 GR, Manufacture or DLVR Meth or Narc Contr Subst, Hold for WSP

🏒 Warbirds Practice at the Casper Ice Arena November 4, 2025 Gallery Credit: Kolby Fedore, Townsquare Media