Natrona Count Arrest Log (11/25/25 – 11/26/25)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is assumed innocent unless proven or pleading guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.
Travis Schaub, 54, Fail to Comply
Steve Lockard, 31, Crtsy Hold/Agenc
Miguel Hernandez-Ruiz, 28, Contract Hold/billing
Luis Aldrete Torres, 39, Hold for Probation and Parole
Beatriz Lopez, 39 Hold For WWC
Nicholas Kudolla, 43, Domestic Battery-1st Offense
April Metcalf, 25, County Warrant/Hold for Agency
Dennis Kay, 37, Fail to Comply
Brian Sunrhodes, 41, Public Intoxication, Open Container-possess/dispense in open
Dominique Clark, 29, Shoplifting 1st Offense, fail to appear
Caleb Bacallao, 24, Possess Contr Sunst-Liquid- 3/10 GR, Valid Driver Lic, Compulsory Auto Insur-1st Offense
Dylan Adkins, 23, Possess Contr Sunst-Liquid- 3 GR, Manufacture or DLVR Meth or Narc Contr Subst, Hold for WSP
🏒 Warbirds Practice at the Casper Ice Arena
Gallery Credit: Kolby Fedore, Townsquare Media
Casper College Theatre Practices "A Midsummer Night's Dream"
Gallery Credit: Kolby Fedore, Townsquare Media