Thankful Thursday Cancelled For Thursday Night, March 12

In light of the recent concerns about the spread of COVID-19 (coronavirus), Community Action Partnership of Natrona County has decided to cancel their benefit for Thursday night, March 12.

Community Action Partnership of Natrona County contacted us and indicated that due to the health concerns due to the virus outbreak, they believe it's best to cancel their appearance at Thankful Thursday originally planned to begin at 5 pm at The Beacon.

As previously stated on our Thankful Thursday calendar, the mission of Community Action of Natrona County is to reduce poverty, revitalize low-income communities, empower low-income families and individuals to become fully self-sufficient, reduce delinquency and crime, promote mental health, prevent substance abuse and family violence and encourage cooperation with educational, health, and other anti-poverty programs.

PLEASE NOTE: This cancellation is for Thursday, March 12 only and does not currently affect any future Thankful Thursday dates. We will continue to monitor the situation with our charities to determine any potential necessary adjustments. Thanks for your amazing support to help so many of our vital local organizations that help so many people in need.