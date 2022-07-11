Here at My Country 95.5, we have a heart for all the good work our local charities accomplish, and that's why each Thursday (for 20 weeks of the year), you can find us at the Beacon for Thankful Thursday.

Thankful Thursday is Casper's original party with a purpose, where 100% of what you donate goes to the chosen charity of the evening. Tito's Vodka starts each 501c3 Charity off with $500, and the night is full of games that give you a chance to win money while helping out your favorite charity.

The Beacon provides a great location, and My Country 95.5 has Drew and Prairie Wife as your emcees and auctioneers.

Thankful Thursday is family-friendly with specific games geared towards the kids, and because the Beacon is smoke-free, you can feel comfortable bringing the whole crew.

The event starts at 4 pm on Thursday evenings, and the live auction portion of the evening begins at 6:30 pm.

All the participating charities need to do is provide items for the live auction and have a few volunteers to help with the event.

To sign up your central Wyoming 501c3 charity for Thankful Thursday, follow this link and fill out the form provided.

You will receive an email confirming that you have been added to our waitlist.

We will call you to schedule your Thankful Thursday event date with at least two months' notice, so you have plenty of time to prepare for a successful event.

Questions or concerns? Email prairiewife@townsquaremedia.com or message us in the My Country 95.5 App

