Televangelist to Pay $156,000 Settlement for Selling Fake COVID-19 ‘Cure’
O'FALLON, Mo. (AP) — Jim Bakker and his southwestern Missouri church will pay restitution of $156,000 to settle a lawsuit that accused the TV pastor of falsely claiming that a health supplement could cure COVID-19.
Missouri court records show that a settlement agreement was filed Tuesday.
It calls for refunds to people who paid money or gave contributions to obtain a product known as Silver Solution in the early days of the pandemic.
The settlement prohibits Bakker and Morningside Church Productions from advertising or selling Silver Solution as a treatment for any illness.
Republican Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt filed suit in March 2020.
