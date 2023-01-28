Sweet & Sultry: Keyhole Peepshow Hosting Two Night Affair Next Weekend

Gather 'round, boys and girls and children of all ages (and by all ages, we mean 18+)! Keyhole Peepshow is partnering with Opera Wyoming, the Bourgeois Pig and the Lyric Theater to present a two night affair of the sweet, the sultry, and everything in between.

Get our free mobile app

On Friday, February 3 Keyhole Peepshow is offering some 'Bumps 'n Grinds' at The Bourgeois Pig and the very next night, they'll be serving as a 'Vintage Valentine' at the Lyric theater.

"The show on the 3rd at The Pig is our short and sassy intimate show," Keyhole owner and matron Fathom Swanson told K2 Radio News. "A great way to kick of the sweetest time of year. Our big full length, dazzling show on the 4th is at our brand new venue!"

That new, permanent venue is The Lyric Theater. For years, The Lyric has been the home of Opera Wyoming and it has proven itself to be a venue full of potential. With a rich history, The Lyric is no stranger to showcasing hours upon hours of entertainment and, Swanson argues, nothing is more entertaining than the performers in her troupe.

"We are being hosted at our new venue, The Lyric," Swanson said. "Enjoy classic popcorn in a converted movie theatre while enjoying a high energy show celebrating the season of sweet love. The Lyric features comfortable seating for all and there's not a bad view in the whole house. We've got new cast members, showgirls, drag, opera, burlesque, and more in this all new show!"

Read More: Through the Keyhole: Fathom Swanson Celebrates 10 Years as Madame of Casper Burlesque Troupe

Tickets for The Pig Show are $10 at the door, via cash or Paypal/Venmo. Doors open at 9pm and the show begins at 10pm.

Tickets for the 'big' show at The Lyric are $20 for general admission, or $30 for VIP seating (in 'The Glitter Zone'). The VIP tix are extremely limited and, Swanson said, you'll feel like you're part of the show.

Doors for The Lyric show open at 7pm and the show begins at 8pm.

Both venues are handicap accessible.

Drinks and concessions will be available, including alcoholic beverages with proof of ID.

Next weekend will be a packed one, full of love, laughter, and just a little bit of lust.