Cheyenne police are crediting their Facebook followers for helping to identify a man accused of stealing roughly $850 worth of items from Murdoch's.

The department posted security camera pictures of the man and the maroon Nissan he fled in on their Facebook page early Wednesday afternoon in hopes someone would recognize him, and within 32 minutes had him identified.

"Social media is a great tool for us," said Public Information Officer Alex Farkas.

This isn't the first time Facebook followers have helped the CPD quickly identify someone. Police on Feb. 17, 2022, were able to identify a shoplifting suspect within 10 minutes thanks to their assistance.