Suspect Falls Through Floor Into Wyoming SWAT Team’s Hands

This is the story of a man who makes nothing but bad decision and has the worst luck EVER!

Wednesday, November 30th. It was a joint SWAT team operation. They were after 3 suspects in Cheyenne.

The found who they were looking for on the 4000 block of Cobblestone Court.

The SWAT operation in Cheyenne ends when their suspect literally fell down from above into their hands.

That's not a headline you read everyday.

One of their suspects, Mr. McCormick, has a history of violence and is considered dangerous.

Police patrol in winter Elnur Amikishiyev loading...

The team arrived. The other's they were after surrendered without any incident.

Mr. McCormick refused and barricaded himself in.

Now where exactly did he think he was going with this? Did he think that if he waited long enough the police would give up and go home?

“The situation was brought to an end at 11:30 p.m., when McCormick fell through the floor of the attic into the home’s interior, where he was arrested,” a press release said.

So SWAT was downstairs discussing how they were going to get this guy out and suddenly he falls right through the floor and into their waiting arms?

How convenient.

Arrested man in handcuffs with hands behind back BrianAJackson loading...

Well, I guess he should have picked a better room to barricade himself into.

I'd also suggest that this guy reevaluate his life and maybe never buy a lotto ticket.

That's because he makes bad decisions and has no lousy luck.

Do you think the SWAT team was a little disappointed? They had their battering rams and tear gas ready to go and, once again, did not get a chance to use it.

A New Book About Wyoming's Big Nose George