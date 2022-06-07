Suspect Arrested For Vandalizing Cars At Cheyenne Parking Garage

A cell phone photo and a social media post have led to the arrest of a suspect in connection with the vandalizing of three vehicles at the Jack R. Spiker Parking Facility on West 17th Street last month.

That's according to a news release from the Cheyenne Police Department. According to the release, police were called to the garage on the evening of May 15 on a vandalism report. When they got there, they found that 11 windows had been smashed out of three vehicles parked in the garage.

Two male suspects were seen running away. But someone followed one of the suspects, getting a cell phone photo. That picture was posted on Facebook, leading to a tip identifying him as 18-year-old Charles Rees Karn of Cheyenne. Police on Thursday tracked Karn down to a residence near the 3100 Block of Grier Boulevard and arrested him.

At last report, he was behind bars at the Laramie County Jail on a felony charge of destruction and defacement of property. Under Wyoming law, that charge carries a maximum penalty of up to 10 years in prison and/or a fine of up to $10,000.

