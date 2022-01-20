Summons Issued In Wyoming Alec Baldwin Lawsuit

A summons has been issued for actor Alec Baldwin following a lawsuit against him in U.S. District Court in Wyoming.

Fallen Wyoming Marine Rylee McCollum's sisters and widow filed a defamation suit against Baldwin earlier this week.

Baldwin has 21 days to respond to the suit after being served. If he does not, judgment by default will be issued against him and he would owe the family $25 million.

According to the suit, Baldwin sent the McCollum family a $5,000 check following McCollum's death in a suicide bombing last fall.

But on January 3, McCollum's sister posted a photo of herself at the January 6, 2020 protest to Instagram. Baldwin saw the post and began sending direct messages to McCollum's sister. The suit states she told Baldwin she did not storm the Capitol, had already been interviewed by the FBI and cleared of any wrongdoing.

That wasn't enough for Baldwin, according to the suit.

Baldwin then shared McCollum's sister's post to his Instagram page and within 20 minutes, she began receiving harassing messages.

Two messages listed in the lawsuit read, "Get raped and die, worthless c***. Your brother got what he deserved," and "Your brother fought for oil. #hopethishelps."

According to the suit, Baldwin publicly claimed McCollum's sister was an insurrectionist, despite her vehement denial.

The lawsuit claims with his 2.4 million followers, Baldwin should have known better than to republish the sister's post.