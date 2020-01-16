Stronger Beer in Utah Weakens Sales in Border Communities
Businesses in communities bordering Utah say the state's new and stronger beer allowances have hurt sales.
The Salt Lake Tribune reports that the beer sales have dropped about 20% to 30% in some parts of Wyoming, Idaho, Nevada and Colorado.
Business officials say the drop in sales came after Utah began letting grocery stores, gas stations and bars sell brews with 5% alcohol by volume in November.
Business owners say residents who wanted higher-alcohol beer and didn’t want to pay the liquor store markup made special trips to stock up, which is now illegal under state law.
