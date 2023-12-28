String of Sunny Days Ahead for Casper-Area
The trend of sunny December days persists for the rest of the year, according to the National Weather Service.
We've been the second driest city in Wyoming and our temps have been, on average, 9 degrees hotter than normal.
Temps for the remainder of the week will likely range from 21 to 44 degrees.
