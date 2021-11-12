Steve Bannon Indicted For Ignoring January 6 Subpoena
WASHINGTON (AP) — Steve Bannon, a longtime ally to former President Donald Trump, has been indicted on two counts of contempt of Congress after he defied a congressional subpoena from the House committee investigating the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.
Get our free mobile app
The Justice Department said Friday that Bannon was indicted on one count for refusing to appear for a deposition and the other for refusing to provide documents in response to the committee’s subpoena.
It wasn’t immediately clear when he would be due in court.
A second witness, former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, defied a similar subpoena from the committee on Friday.
7 Trails To Hike In Central Wyoming
There's no doubt about it, the entire state of Wyoming is covered in amazing hiking trails. If you're visiting central Wyoming here are 7 trails that you should check out. I've organized them from easier to harder, ending with Laramie Peak.