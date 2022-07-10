Trump Ally Bannon Now Willing to Testify Before Jan. 6 Panel
WASHINGTON (AP) — Former Trump White House strategist Steve Bannon, who's facing criminal charges after months of defying a congressional subpoena over the Capitol riot, has told the House committee investigating the attack that he's now willing to testify.
Lawmakers say Bannon’s turnabout was conveyed in a letter late Saturday from his attorney.
And that development comes as the committee prepares to air some of its most striking revelations yet this week against Trump in what may be its final set of hearings.
Bannon has argued that his testimony is protected by Trump’s claim of executive privilege.
But Trump now says he'd waive that privilege claim, according to a letter Saturday to Bannon’s lawyer.