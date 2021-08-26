Steplock Supreme Court Arguments Delayed 1 Month

Andrew Wayne Steplock will not have has his case heard before the Wyoming Supreme Court for at least another month.

Originally, the state's high court was set to hear oral arguments from his attorney's on September 21, but the supreme court issued a continuance earlier this month.

Now, the case is expected to go before justices sometime in October.

According to a motion to delay the proceeding's Steplock's lead attorney in the appeal was scheduled to be out of town during the original date of the hearing.

Steplock was sentenced to life with the possibility of parole for the February 2019 shooting death of his mother, Deborah Steplock.

Andrew Steplock is currently serving out a life sentence at the Wyoming Medium Correctional Institution in Torrington for felony murder. He's also serving 55 years to life on a second-degree murder charge, 10 to 15 years on an aggravated burglary charge and three to five years on a possession of a deadly weapon with unlawful intent charge.

Attorneys representing Steplock in the appeal process argue that a Natrona County District Court judge erred in denying Steplock's request to postpone his trial hours before it was set to begin. Steplock's attorneys further argue that he did not receive adequate legal representation because they did not prepare a sufficient case supporting his claim of not guilty by reason of mental illness.

Lawyers with the Wyoming Attorney General's Office, who represents the state when cases are appealed, have flatly rejected that argument.

Steplock's attorneys conceded that Steplock fatally shot his mother, Deborah Steplock, at roughly 1 a.m. on February 26, 2019 — but, they argue, Steplock was mentally ill and could not appreciate the egregiousness nor illegality of his actions. Forgey denied Steplock's motion to receive a second evaluation, which was also filed hours before jurors heard opening statements.

Should the court rule in his favor, the case would likely head back to another Natrona County jury.