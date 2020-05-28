States, Cities Challenge President’s Mileage Standards Rollback

DENVER (AP) — Nearly two dozen states and several cities are challenging the Trump administration’s rollback of Obama-era mileage standards.

They say science backed up the old regulations developed with the help of the nation’s car makers.

They asked the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit on Wednesday to review the actions of government agencies that led to the new rule issued in March.

A coalition of environmental groups also filed a similar petition with the court.

but a spokesperson defended the new rule as one that "strikes the right regulatory balance."