St. Anthony’s Tri-Parish School Closed Until After Thanksgiving

St. Anthony Tri-Parish Catholic School, 1145 W. 20th St., closed its physical building on Monday and it will stay closed through the Thanksgiving holiday, according to a press release.

The Tri-Parish School's administration, parish priests, and school board president believed it was in the best interest of its community and the Natrona County community at large to make a temporary transition to online learning because of the coronavirus pandemic.

All necessary materials will be distributed to families on Monday and classes will resume on Tuesday.

Assuming it is determined safe and prudent, all classes will return to in-person instruction on Monday, Nov. 30.

For the first 10 weeks of the school year, the Tri-Parish was able to host in-person classes without a single student or staff confirmed case of COVID-19.

But in the 11th week of in-person classes, the number of both staff and student confirmed positives of COVID-19 grew.

School officials did not return calls seeking comment.

Natrona County has experienced a large local surge of COVID-19 and the subsequent stress placed on the Wyoming Medical Center and health care providers. As of Monday, there were 1,917 lab-confirmed cases and 464 probable cases -- close contacts of lab-confirmed cases with COVID-19 symptom -- in the county.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

LOOK: Casper Landmarks THEN vs. NOW; History in Photographs