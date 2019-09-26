Speed Likely to Blame in Crash That Killed Wyoming Motorcyclist

Investigators believe speed was a contributing factor in a Sheridan County motorcycle crash that claimed the life of a 52-year-old Gillette man.

The crash happened near Ranchester around 3:30 p.m. Sunday.

The Wyoming Highway Patrol say Johnny Gilstad was headed east on Wyoming 345 when he lost control of his motorcycle near milepost 15.

Gilstad was thrown from the bike and died from severe head and chest injuries. It's unknown if he was wearing a helmet.

The patrol says evidence at the scene suggested Gilstad was traveling at an excessive rate of speed.

Gilstad is the 121st person to die on Wyoming's highways this year.​

​​