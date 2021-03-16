Wyoming Department of Health Confirms 2 More COVID-Related Deaths

The Wyoming Department of Health has confirmed 2 more deaths, due to COVID-related issues, bringing the total number of COVID-related deaths in Wyoming to 693.

Each of these people had tested positive for the coronavirus, but may or may not have had underlying health issues as well.

Kim Deti, a spokesperson for the Wyoming Department of Health, said that "Deaths among Wyoming residents are added to the state’s total based on official death certificate information and location of permanent residence. If death certificates do not describe COVID-19 as either causing or contributing to a death, those deaths are not included in the WDH count."

Deti revealed that deaths occurred in Big Horn County and Sheridan County.

Descriptions of those who have passed due to COVID-related issues are as follows:

An older adult Big Horn County man died last month. He was hospitalized in another state and had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.

An older adult Sheridan County woman died earlier this month. She was a resident of a local long-term care facility and had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19

In the descriptions, “adult” includes those ages 19-64. “Older adult” includes those over 65.

Among Wyoming residents, there have now been 693 coronavirus-related deaths, 46,861 lab-confirmed cases and 8,491 probable cases reported since the pandemic began.

For Wyoming data on confirmed coronavirus-related deaths, visit https://health.wyo.gov/publichealth/infectious-disease-epidemiology-unit/disease/novel-coronavirus/covid-19-map-and-statistics/