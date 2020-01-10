Special Olympics Wyoming Announce 2020 ‘Jackalope Jump’ Date

It's time to go freezin' for a reason! Be a below zero hero and join your friends and neighbors in supporting Special Olympics Wyoming at the 2020 Jackalope Jump fundraiser.

The jump season will kick off February 1st, 2020 with twenty Jackalope Jumps across Wyoming. Challenge your friends and co-workers! If you're in a group in school, work or the community, challenge another group and see who will raise more funds or has the best costume!

The Jackalope Jump is a unique opportunity for individuals, organizations, and businesses to raise much-needed funds for Special Olympics Wyoming athletes at the local, area, and state level by taking an icy dip into freezing waters.

Jumpers must raise the minimum amount of $100 to earn the privilege of taking the plunge. If joining as a team of 5 or more, each jumper will need to raise at least $50 per person.

Every Jumper who raises the minimum will get a long-sleeved t-shirt. Jumpers raising additional funds earn extra incentives along the way.

Details for the Casper Jackalope Jump:

WHEN: Friday, February 21st, 2020 | 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm

WHERE: Casper Family Aquatic Center

COST: $100 per jumper or $50 per person on teams of 5 or more

Events like the Jackalope Jump help support over 1,900 Special Olympics Wyoming athletes.

For more information go to: https://www.sowy.org/fundraising/jackalope-jump.