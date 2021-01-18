More Hurricane-Force Winds in Store for Wyoming This Week

Portions of southeast Wyoming could see wind gusts in excess of 80 mph starting Tuesday evening, as another round of hurricane-force winds is expected to slam the area.

The National Weather Service in Cheyenne issued the following statement Monday afternoon:

weather.gov/cys/

We don't like seeing these winds anymore than you, but it looks like we have a widespread wind event coming up. It will start around 5 PM Tuesday and last until around 11 AM Thursday. Wind gusts could get up to 65 MPH+ across SE WY and the NE Panhandle, with 80 MPH+ in the wind-prone areas. Look at the headlines for more details. At the end of the week, a system is set to move through SE WY and the NE Panhandle bringing scattered light snow showers.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app