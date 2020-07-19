Son of US District Judge Esther Salas Killed, Husband Shot

NORTH BRUNSWICK, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey's chief district judge says a gunman shot and killed the 20-year-old son of a federal judge in New Jersey and shot and injured her husband Sunday at the family home.

The shootings occurred at the North Brunswick home of Judge Esther Salas, and killed her son, Daniel, Chief District Judge Freda Wolfson told The Associated Press.

Wolfson says her husband, defense lawyer Mark Anderl, was injured.

A law enforcement source who wasn’t authorized to comment and spoke anonymously to the AP says a gunman posed as a delivery driver.

They said Salas was in the basement at the time and wasn't injured.