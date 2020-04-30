Some Cheyenne Businesses Get Ready to Re-Open on Friday

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming Tribune Eagle) — After having their doors closed due to statewide health orders for more than a month, a number of Cheyenne businesses are planning to open Friday when the state’s new health order goes into effect.

At Trujillo’s Barber Shop, owner Paul Trujillo said they were answering the phone every three minutes, scheduling appointments and letting customers know they’ll be open at 8 a.m. Friday.

At Electric Sabbath Tattoo, they’ll be allowing one person in at a time to get tattooed.

A customer will be allowed to bring along one additional friend or family member.