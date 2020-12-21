Snowmobiler Dies in Wyoming Avalanche

TETON VILLAGE, Wyo. (AP) — A man has died in the mountains of western Wyoming after the snowmobile he was riding was overtaken by an avalanche.

The Bridger Teton Avalanche Center said the unidentified male victim was partially buried by the slide and killed.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

It was one of the first avalanche fatalities in the U.S. so far this winter.

The victim had deployed an airbag intended to help people survive avalanches but was at least partially buried, avalanche center officials reported.

It took 10 to 15 minutes to unbury him. His identity was withheld pending notification of relatives.