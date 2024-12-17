Smith named new Game and Fish chief of wildlife

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Wyoming Game and Fish Department has a new chief of wildlife. Dan Smith will lead the wildlife division to manage Wyoming’s diverse fauna — as well as Game and Fish’s largest division.

A native of Wyoming, Smith began his college education at the University of Wyoming and later earned a bachelor’s degree in wildlife conservation biology from Arizona State University in 1993. He worked as a game warden in Arizona before returning to Wyoming and joining the Wyoming Game and Fish Department. Smith moves into the role of chief after living in Cody for 22 years, serving as a game warden, regional access coordinator and regional wildlife supervisor.

“We were fortunate to have an excellent group of candidates prepared to fill this role. Dan has been a champion of wildlife management in Wyoming for many years, and he will excel in leading the wildlife division and contributing to the leadership of Game and Fish,” Game and Fish Director Angi Bruce said.

The wildlife division is responsible for management of wildlife-related topics including big game, nongame, carnivores and wildlife disease and health. Game wardens, wildlife biologists, habitat biologists and others are housed within the division.

Smith replaces Rick King, who retired after 29 years with Game and Fish.

“I have really enjoyed my time in Cody. As I move to Cheyenne, I am honored and excited about the new challenges, opportunities and responsibilities this new role will bring,” Smith said. “I look forward to continuing to work with the people of Wyoming to conserve the wildlife resource we all deeply value and care about.”