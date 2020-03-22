Sixth Cheyenne Resident Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Laramie County confirmed its sixth case of COVID-19 Sunday evening.

According to the Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department, the individual is in their 50s and lives in Cheyenne.

"The individual has had contact with another patient who previously tested positive and will be quarantined at home," officials said in a press release.

As of Sunday evening, the state has reported 26 confirmed cases of COVID-19 spread across Campbell, Carbon, Fremont, Laramie, Natrona, Park, Sheridan and Teton counties.