Six Sign With Wyoming Cowboy Basketball

Six new players are joining the Wyoming Cowboy basketball team under new head coach Jeff Linder for the 2020-21 season.

Linder announced the addition of three junior college and three high school players on Wednesday.

According to Rivals.com, the class is rated No. 53 in the country and first in the Mountain West Conference.

The first new Cowboy is Drake Jeffries a 6-5 guard from Mattoon, IL via Indian Hills Community College in Iowa. There are a pair of JuCo forwards in 6-10 Eoin Nelson from Dublin, Ireland via Otero Junior College in Colorado and Drew LaMont, at 6-8, who hails from Plantation, FL and comes from Indian River State College in Florida.

The three high school prospects include a pair of guards and one post. The first signee is Xavier DuSell, a 6-4 guard from Scottsdale, AZ and Arizona Compass Prep. Then there’s 6-2 guard Marcus Williams from Dickinson, TX. The final addition is 6-9 forward Graham Ike from Aurora, CO, and Overland High School.

Linder said in a statement from the University of Wyoming, "In a short period of time and under less than ideal circumstances, with COVID-19, our staff was able to assemble a tremendous recruiting class. We identified the areas where we need improvement in order to compliment the returning players and build upon the momentum they created at the end of the season. One area we are focusing on is our perimeter shooting. With our style of play, it is important to be both efficient and effective shooting the ball from the perimeter."

Linder said four of the players (DuSell, Jeffries, LaMont, Williams) fit their philosophy and add firepower to returning players Kwane Marble II, Kenny Foster, and Hunter Maldonado. He added that bringing in Nelson and Ike addressed the need for size and depth in the post to help returners Hunter Thompson and Austin Mueller.

Linder went on to say, “My staff and I are extremely excited about the talent of this recruiting class combining with the ever-growing abilities of the returning players to make a team to be reckoned with. Cowboy fans should be excited about the days to come and mark their calendars to watch these fine young men when they return to the Double-A to showcase their talents."

MORE: Cowgirl Basketball Announces Five New Recruits

Enter your number to get our free mobile app