Hungry Cheyenne Frontier Days patrons will be able to sink their teeth into some unique, new eats this year.

For the first time in 30 years, Fun Biz -- the famous award-winning culinary creators of fair food across the country -- will be selling brand new dishes at the Daddy of 'em All.

The menu includes everything from a classic shrimp po'boy with Fruity Pebbles to elote (Mexican street corn) hot dogs and tater tots to cucumber and mint infused lemonade and more.

Fun Biz Founder Nate Janousek says they're also bringing back The Buckle Club -- once a place on the park where everyone wanted to go -- in a new and big way.

"(We) will be serving prime cuts of locally sourced beef, bison, and chicken," Fun Biz said in a press release.

"Guests will be able to enjoy a beautiful salad bar, live entertainment, and craft cocktails while their meals are made fresh by our chefs and meat cutters," they added. "On both Sundays of the rodeo, a magnificent brunch consisting of prime rib, ham, turkey, eggs Benedict, omelets, fresh fruits, and more will also be served."

Fun Biz currently runs food stands at the top events across the country, including the State Fair of Texas in Dallas, the Minnesota State Fair in St. Paul, and the Los Angeles County Fair in Pomona.