Suicide rates in the Rocky Mountain West are among the highest in the nation, and Cheyenne Frontier Days is doing its part to combat the issue.

CFD has teamed up with Garth Brooks in promoting a new suicide awareness and prevention campaign built around the most cowboy role in the rodeo arena, the pick-up man.

The "Pick Up Man" campaign encourages folks to be pick-up men for their buddies or to reach out to a pick-up man if they are contemplating suicide, and directs them to the new 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline.

Cheyenne Frontier Days Cheyenne Frontier Days loading...

"Our western culture of independence and self-reliance may inhibit people from seeking help, or people from offering help," CFD CEO Tom Hirsig said.

"In rodeo, we call the pick-up man a lifesaver in the arena," Hirsig added. "Every cowboy knows the pick-up man is out there to help, to give a hand. And the athletes do not hesitate to reach out for help. We want everyone to use that example in their lives."

Get our free mobile app

The 126th Daddy of 'em All kicks off tomorrow, July 22, and the following video, in which Garth encourages those struggling with anything -- work, marriage, life -- to talk about mental health, will be played during the rodeos and night shows.

"Words cannot express our deep appreciation to Garth Brooks for his assistance in this important effort," said Hirsig.

As part of the campaign, CFD will also be selling “Pick Up Man” hat feathers and necklaces. All proceeds will benefit Wyoming suicide prevention.

Cheyenne Frontier Days Cheyenne Frontier Days loading...

Every Band That’s Ever Played At Cheyenne Frontier Days (UPDATED) The Daddy of 'Em All is back and today we're looking back at over 50 years of concerts at Cheyenne Frontier Days . This list features every main stage musical act on the Frontier Nights stage at Frontier Park in Cheyenne, Wyoming since 1966. Courtesy of Daniel Long with the CFD Old West Museum