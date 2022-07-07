Yum! Foods Unveiled for 2022 Cheyenne Frontier Days

Hungry Cheyenne Frontier Days patrons will be able to sink their teeth into some unique rodeo eats this year.

Fun Biz -- the famous award-winning culinary creator of fair food across the country -- just unveiled some of this year's menu, which includes everything from a shrimp po'boy topped with Fruity Pebbles to a chicken donut sandwich to fried pickles and Oreos.

Fruity Pebble Shrimp Po’Boy - A classic shrimp po'boy mixed in with the classic nostalgic cereal.

- A classic shrimp po'boy mixed in with the classic nostalgic cereal. Chicken Donut Sandwich - Crispy golden fried chicken put between two glazed donuts, complete with lettuce, tomato, and, of course, the special sauce.

- Crispy golden fried chicken put between two glazed donuts, complete with lettuce, tomato, and, of course, the special sauce. Cucumber Mint Lemonade - Fresh squeezed lemonade with fresh cucumber and mint infused into the beverage.

- Fresh squeezed lemonade with fresh cucumber and mint infused into the beverage. The Smokestack - A seasoned waffle hash brown with pulled pork, elote, Oaxaca cheese, spices, fresh-made crunch slaw, crispy fried onions, jalapenos, and a sweet and tangy BBQ sauce.

- A seasoned waffle hash brown with pulled pork, elote, Oaxaca cheese, spices, fresh-made crunch slaw, crispy fried onions, jalapenos, and a sweet and tangy BBQ sauce. Fried Pickles - The best fried pickles in the state.

- The best fried pickles in the state. Fried Oreos - Because what trip to the fair would be complete without fried Oreos.

And more!

And even though prices are going up, Fun Biz Founder Nate Janousek says they are not raising their prices this year.

"You're not going to want to miss the food since it's all quality," said Janousek. "Real meat, real dairy in our ice cream. There's nothing phony that you get elsewhere."

Fun Biz only serves certified Angus beef that's locally raised for all of its items, including its slow-smoked brisket and hamburgers.

"We sell a never frozen, fresh ground hamburger patty," said Janousek. "Wherever I go, I find someone to bring meat locally to the fair. That's what makes our company different."

"We only serve you the food we'd serve our own family, that I'd feed my own kids," Janousek added.

Fun Biz currently runs food stands at the top events across the country, including the State Fair of Texas in Dallas, the Minnesota State Fair in St. Paul, and the Los Angeles County Fair in Pomona.

They have won the coveted WFA 2019 Barham Award, the OABA Circle of Excellence, the Gold Buckle Foodie Award at the Houston Rodeo, and Best of the Fair at the Minnesota State Fair.

