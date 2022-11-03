Wyoming Radio Stations Demolished Due To SPIDER!

4 am Thursday, November 3rd, 2022.

The date the Townsquare media offices and studios of Casper Wyoming had to be evacuated.

The building was then set on fire by the local fire department as police stood to buy in full riot gear.

A SPIDER HAD BEEN FOUND!

I know, right?

I mean, why didn't they call in the Wyoming State National Guard or something?

Wyoming has thermal nuclear weapons, for the love of GOD somebody uses one!

Here is an actual picture of the spider.

attachment-Eddie 4 loading...

YEAH, I KNOW. Looks kind of like one of those blurry Bigfoot photos. But this little guy was so small the camera on my phone had trouble focusing on him.

I only saw him because he was at the top of the stairs and the light fixture from above was shining directly on him, or her, or it. Creature from the pits of HELL!

The web strand was hanging down from the ceiling way up above putting this demon right in front of my face.

IT WAS A TRAP!

I COULD HAVE DIED!

Here is a photo I took of this killer from the other side. It was the evidence I would bring to the authorities.

attachment-Eddie 3 loading...

ANYWAY - I named the spider EDDIE!

Don't let his cute face fool you. Eddie is a KILLER!

There are not many people in the building at 4 am. Some morning radio shows are prepping to go on air in a couple of hours, and that's about it.

That did not stop those of us who were there from waking up half the town as we rushed SCREAMING into the streets.

We have fire alarms. Why don't we have spider alarms for times like these?

As the police and fire department arrived it was agreed that our station manager would totally understand that we would have no choice but to blow up and burn down the building.

456613403 curraheeshutter loading...

There was less fear for the town back in 2020 when the Covid scare began.

The governor has been notified of the situation.

Cleanup has begun.

We are pretty sure we go it.

Not 100%, but, close enough.

Fire in an abandoned house Maxim Petrichuk loading...

WE ARE TOWNSQUARE MEDIA OF WYOMING!

WE WILL REBUILD!

