Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office Identifies Murder Victim Reportedly Killed By 15-Year-Old Son

The Sheridan County Sheriff's Office has identified the man who was reportedly killed by his 15-year-old son.

According to a Thursday evening news release, a 15-year-old boy, who was involved in a rollover accident in Montana, told a Montana state trooper that he killed his father in Dayton.

Following the disclosure, Sheridan County sheriff's deputies found a dead man inside a home on Main Street in Dayton.

The reported cause of death was a single gunshot wound.

The Sheridan County Coroner has identified the man as 47-year-old Edgar Jones.

Authorities have declined to identify the teen, but say he is being charged with a single count of second-degree murder.

According to the news release, the sheriff's office and Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation are currently investigating the incident.